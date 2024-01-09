Hunters pathway continues

This collaboration is an integral part of the strategic partnership between the SP PNG Hunters and the Dolphins NRL club, intending to facilitate the entry of more local players from Papua New Guinea into the NRL competition.

Under the guidance of Waynen Bennett NRL’s coaching guru and Dolphins head coach, Rimbu and Kapinias commenced their training this week.

Over the next eight weeks of preseason, they will be working towards securing a full-time NRL contract.

Both players showcased exceptional skills during their outstanding performances for the Kumuls in the Pacific championships, and this opportunity serves as a well-deserved reward for their efforts. Notably, this marks Judah's second stint in the pre-season with the Dolphins.

Expressing his enthusiasm, SP PNG Hunters Chief Executive Officer, Scott Barker stated: "I am genuinely pleased to continue our strategic pathway partnership with the Dolphins NRL franchise. This platform once again allows our players to demonstrate their talents within an NRL system, playing a crucial role in the broader PNG Rugby League ecosystem. We witnessed the direct benefits last year when former Hunters centre Rodrick Tai received multiple offers after emerging from this pathway."

Bennett shared his delight, saying: "I’m extremely pleased to be able to offer this opportunity again to the Hunters players. I know how important it is for not just them personally, but PNG Rugby League itself. I look forward to seeing them train with us again.”

The collaboration between SP PNG Hunters and Dolphins NRL aims to strengthen the bonds between the two rugby league communities and contribute to the growth and development of the sport in Papua New Guinea.