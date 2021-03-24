Hunters appoint GM

Scott Barker who was part of Wayne Bennet’s brains trust for almost two decades as the decorated coach’s high performance analyst, will build on the Hunters success as they embark upon their historic 2021 season.

Scott Barker has spent time in many roles with the Broncos, Dragons, Knights, Maroons, Kangaroos, and in France and England.

Upon on his appointment as General Manager of the Hunters, he said he was honored and excited about the opportunity to work with coach Matt Church, the board and staff, to help make a real difference, and be part of something special.

He said their aim is to work together with the squad to continue to develop rugby league in PNG to the highest levels.

Barker will work within the existing frame work led by CEO Stanley Hondina who’s also a Hunters Board Member.

When congratulating Barker on his appointment, PNG Hunters Board Chairman Stan Joyce said they are thrilled to have someone of Scott’s reputation joining the Hunters.

Hunters’ board member, and Asia Pacific Rugby League Confederation CEO Jeremy Edwards said Barkers appointment was a coup for the development of the code in the region.

Barker was also recently consulted to the NRL analyzing data to monitor emerging trends in the game.It’s an innovation Church hopes will the give the Hunters an edge.

Scott will also use his knowledge to train the coaching staff in and around video analysis.