Hunters 2021 squad announced

2020 Digical Cup Grand Finalists Hela Wigmen and Lae Tigers both have eight players announced in the squad which assembles on November 29th.

PNG Hunters Coach and PNG Rugby Football League Acting CEO, Stanley Hondina, today announced the pre-season squad for the 2021 Queensland Intrust Super Cup Season.

They include eight players from the Hela Wigmen and Lae Tigers, six players from the Rabaul Gurias, five from the Port Moresby Vipers, three from the Enga Mioks, two each from the Waghi Tumbe and Mendi Muruks, and one each from the Gulf Isou, Goroka Lahanis, and Kimbe Cutters.

The players are:

Stargroth Amean Port Moresby Vipers Keven Appo Port Moresby Vipers Brandon Gotuno Port Moresby Vipers Ase Boas Port Moresby Vipers Enoch Maki Port Moresby Vipers Junior Rau Mendi Muruks Stanton Albert Mendi Muruks Ricko Jimmy Gulf Isou Brandan Nima Goroka Lahanis Benji Kot Kimbe Cutters Emmanuel Waine Waghi Tumbe Casey Dickson Waghi Tumbe Sunny Lipu Enga Mioks Rhadley Brawa Enga Mioks Ben Kennedy Enga Mioks Edene Gebbie Lae Tigers Joe Joshua Lae Tigers Jokedi Bire Lae Tigers Charlie Simon Lae Tigers Junior Rop Lae Tigers Mark Piti Lae Tigers Sylvester Namo Lae Tigers Edwin Ipape Lae Tigers Norman Brown Hela Wigmen Gilmo Paul Hela Wigmen Solo Wane Hela Wigmen Solomon Pokare Hela Wigmen Judda Rimbu Hela Wigmen Samuel Yegip Hela Wigmen Jeffery Robert Hela Wigmen Valentine Culligan Hela Wigmen Terry Wapi Rabual Gurias Jordan Pat Rabual Gurias Ila Alu Rabual Gurias Stanely Olo Rabual Gurias Wartovo Puara Jnr Rabual Gurias Epel Kapinias Rabual Gurias

Apart from experience and form picked in the side, Church said a number of younger players have been included as part of the long term plan for the Hunters as many of the senior players are nearing the end of their careers.

Also Younger players will more likely be picked up by other clubs if they play well.

The Squad assembles on November 29th to begin training.

The Return home on December 23rd and resume camp on January 3rd 2021.

Church says by thgen they will be in a position to finalise the final squad for the 2021 competition.