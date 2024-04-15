Hull KR confirms partnership with Vipers

The formalities took place in Port Moresby during the Moni Plus NCDC Vipers season launch at the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium on Friday evening, attended by the Hull Kingston Rovers Club Chief Operating Officer Craig Franklin, Head of Academy Jason Netherton and PNG’s prodigal son and Hull Kingston Rovers legend John Okul.

Following the establishment of the partnership, Hull KR’s Head of Academy, Jason Netherton, speaking at the Vipers season launch, said this partnership has been 12 months in the making and he’s excited to finally announce it. Hull as a club has a great history with PNG rugby league, and this will allow that affinity to continue for years to come.

Hull Kingston Rovers Chief Operating Officer Craig Franklin said travelling 9000 miles from the north of England to PNG speaks volumes about the significance of this unique rugby league partnership.

Built on the storied history between Hull KR and Papua New Guinea, the unique pathway will allow two juniors from Port Moresby Vipers to link up with the Robins’ Academy, play for the U18s side, and aspire to play for the club’s First Team.

Head of Academy Jason Netherton said after establishing the first direct development pathway of its kind with the Papua New Guinean domestic side, Hull KR will now look to identify talent from the Port Moresby Vipers before the players join the club’s junior set-up ahead of the 2024 Academy season.

During their time with Hull KR, the prospective players will be given comprehensive education and welfare support whilst with the Robins to aid their personal development and integration into the new environment.

NCD Governor and Vipers Patron Powes Parkop said this milestone sports deal sealed between two football rugby league clubs from Hull KR, United Kingdom and Port Moresby Vipers from PNG will now open a huge opportunity to develop and expose young Papua New Guinean talents to the world.

As patron, he would like to assure the Hull KR Club of his earnest commitment to supporting the partnership

“I am ecstatic about this new junior rugby league development program which I must say is the first ever advance program that has a huge potential for young local rugby aspirants.”

Port Moresby Vipers have a rich history, winning the National Cup in 1990, 1992, 1994 and 2013. The club has a strong foothold nationally, while being the flagship club in the metropolitan city of Port Moresby, the country’s capital.