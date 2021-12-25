Garamuts In Good Spirits

PNG Cricket stalwart and National Talent ID Manager Rodney Maha has been given the role to take charge of the team for their maiden world cup campaign.

Heading to ICC U19 World Cup in the West Indies is a dream come true for the 15 young talented cricketers that make up the final PNG U19 squad.

The official announcement of the final travelling squad was made early this week. The team, including two non-traveling reserves, will be captained by Barnabas Maha.

This is young Maha’s 2nd time to lead as captain.

The tournament will be held in Antigua, Guyana, St Kitts and Trinidad and will run from January 14 to February 5, 2022.

At the team’s photo shoot sessions today, Garamuts newly appointed head Coach Rodney Maha said although they’ve had a very short turnaround time to prepare due to COVID, the boys have trained really well and looking to hit the ground running on game day.