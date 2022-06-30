Digicel Cup To Take Two Weeks Off

As per an amended competition draw, there won’t be any games for July 10th and 17th. This is to allow for players and officials to participate in the National General Election polling process.

The Round 12 competition resumes on Saturday, July 23 and Sunday 24th.

Meanwhile, Round 11 kicks off at 2pm on Saturday in Kokopo and Kimbe respectively, while Port Moresby and Lae will host double headers.

Gurias will play host to Goroka Lahanis at the Kalabond Oval and Kimbe Cutters play Port Moresby Vipers at the Kimbe Rugby League Oval.

On Sunday, Lae Rugby League Oval will see reigning champions Lae Snax Tigers lock horns with competition leaders, PRK Mendi Muruks, preceded by EPG Mioks versus Wamp Nga Mt. Hagen Eagles at 1pm.

Kicking off proceedings at the Santos National Football on Sunday, Central Dabaris have an interesting tussle with JPG Waghi Tumbe, while in the main game, Kroton Hela Wigmen will look to account for the struggling PRK Gulf Isou at 3pm.