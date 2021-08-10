Dabaris Outsmart Cutters

Opening up the score board for the Dabaris was young Josh Erico, who had a sudden break through the Cutters defence line from the 30 meter mark, and raced for the ball to score his first try for the Dabaris, giving them a 4-point lead.

Cutters later picked up a penalty and secured two points.

In the 34th minute, Jar Hogan forced his way through the Dabaris defence to score the Cutters’ first converted try, which put them ahead with 6 points to 4.

Morea Morea Junior responded 5 minutes later, scoring his first for the Dabaris also, taking them up to 10 points after a successful conversion.

At halftime, the Dabaris were leading with 10 points to Cutters 6.

Within the first nine minutes of the second half, a ball pass within the Cutters attack, was intercepted by Dabaris Sebastian Gaudi, who sped all the way to the visitors’ try line for his team’s third try of the match.

A successful conversion put the Dabaris at 16 points, and it wasn’t long before Gaudi came through for the Central franchise with another try to put them comfortably in the lead.

The visitors were not going down without a fight. A determined Jethro John forced his way through the Dabaris defence and scored the second try for the Kimbe boys.

Dabaris responded with a try through Erico.

And to add the final nail to the coffin, Andrew Solo scored one last try for the Dabaris. The successful conversion was celebrated as the final hooter went off.