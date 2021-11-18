Cricket Tournament Bowls Off

The 8-team tournament is intended to provide an opportunity and challenge for young cricketers playing with and against star PNG Barramundis at another level, while there will be major cash incentives up for grabs as well over the two days event.

Cricket PNG General Manager, Tony Naidu said this is an opportunity for youngsters to either play alongside or against our star PNG Barra players and maybe get a call up to the national team.

He said the other big catch playing in the premier village tournament is the hefty cash incentives on offer sponsored by various corporate organizations.

Naidu said there will be cash prizes up for grabs in various categories ranging from K10,000 cash 1st prize for the winner, player of the tournament, mumu package valued at K900 sponsored by Hilton Hotel and to highest wicket taker K500.

He said: “This has never been done in the history of cricket in PNG and replica of what goes on in world professional cricket, but it’s happening at our domestic competition.