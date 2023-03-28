Beach soccer launched on Fisherman Island

PNGFA Acting General Secretary, Dan Kakaraya said beach soccer was initiated on the Fisherman Island and its young people will be fortunate to represent PNG in beach soccer in the Oceania region.

“The advent of beach soccer is now providing pathway for young people from Fisherman Island to go out to the world to take part in beach soccer. If PNG is successful, then the young players will go out on the world stage.

“PNGFA is fully committed to support beach soccer and ask for the same from the Fisherman Island players to commit and partner with football,” he said.

Kakaraya appealed to all elders and senior players to support the young people taking up beach soccer.

“Fisherman Island is the small village and if we can partner with football and give support to young players,” he said.

Kakaraya said the beach soccer and futsal are two new competitions PNGFA Congress in Madang have endorsed to be part of its competition going forward.

PNGFA Vice President (Southern) Morea Vavine encouraged Fisherman Islanders to grab this opportunity as they are the first group to participate in the beach soccer program.

PNG has not taken part in the beach soccer for almost 20 years and the Fisherman Island participants should be thankful for being the first to trial out beach soccer.

Vavine said PNGFA has endorsed Southern region for beach soccer because of beautiful beaches along the Papuan coastlines including Fisherman Island.

Kaparoko in Central province, Wewak and Vanimo will be the next stopovers for PNGFA to spread the gospel of beach soccer.