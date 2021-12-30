2022 Hostplus Cup Season Set For March

Norths Devils drawn to play Townsville Blackhawks in Round 1, Wynnum Manly will be up against Burleigh Bears.

In the other opening round matches, Ipswich Jets host Northern Pride, Mackay Cutters welcome PNG Hunters, Tweed Seagulls clash with Brisbane Tigers, Redcliffe Dolphins play Sunshine Coast Falcons and Souths Logan Magpies tackle Central Queensland Capras.

Maiden is expecting another fiercely-fought competition in 2022.

He said keeping the season going in 2021 was a terrific team effort that gives us great momentum heading into the New Year.

Maiden said it’s exciting to see all clubs back in training and preparing for the upcoming season, which will be played over 20 rounds with rounds six and seven to be split over two weekends.

He said the semi-finals would commence on the weekend of September 3-4 with the grand final to be played at Moreton Daily Stadium on September 25.

One of the highlights of the early rounds will be the Easter Monday clash between Burleigh and PNG, with the two teams vying to lift the sought after Kokoda Cup.

There will be a number of feature rounds throughout the season, including Activate! Queensland Country Week, the Multicultural Round, XXXX Rivalry Round, Harvey Norman Women in League Round, Respectful Behaviours Round and Turn to Me Round.

QRL General Manager of community rugby league and competitions Glenn Ottaway said these rounds and initiatives would once again deliver positive outcomes across the state.

“With the support of all clubs, we’re really excited about strengthening these community ties next year and we will actively encourage local leagues across Queensland to involve themselves in the many and varied community activities in line with the Hostplus Cup feature rounds.”