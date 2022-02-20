Storm star Papenhuyzen in doubt for Round 1; Broncos fullback sidelined: NRL Casualty Ward

A photo of Papenhuyzen in a moon boot last month had Storm fans worried and the club told foxsports.com.au that it was due to a “minor” ankle injury.
However, Bellamy told Fox League that Papenhuyzen is no guarantee to feature in Melbourne’s season-opener against the Tigers on March 12.
“We might give (Munster) a bit of time at fullback at some stage today,” Bellamy said ahead of the Storm’s trial match against the Warriors on Saturday.
“We’ve got Nick Meaney as well but we’re not quite sure if Paps will be back for the first game.
“Nick has obviously played a lot of fullback in his time at Bulldogs but I think today we’ll give him a bit of a run in the halves as well.
Papenhuyzen was plagued by a concussion issues that kept him sidelined for 10 weeks last season.
A calf injury saw Storm utility Cooper Johns become a late scratching for the clash against the Warriors.
Meanwhile, Raiders recruit Peter Hola (medial ligament) went down in his side’s 32-18 win against the Roosters on Friday.
Tigers rookie Brandon Webster-Mansfield (hamstring) was also taken from the field in a 28-4 loss against the Sea Eagles on Friday.
Broncos fullback Tesi Niu will miss the opening rounds of the season after sustaining a grade two hamstring strain at training in the lead-up to the side’s trial against the Titans.
Tigers star Jackson Hastings was ruled out of the side’s trial against his old club Manly on Friday night due to a lower leg injury.
However, Tigers coach Michael Maguire said Hastings would play in the club’s final trial against the Roosters next week.
Titans star David Fifita (rib cartilage) has been cleared of any serious damage following the All Stars game and is tipped to play in the club’s final trial next week.
BRONCOS
Brendan Piakura (suspension) - Round 2
Tesi Niu (hamstring) - Round 3
Thomas Flegler (suspension) - Round 4
Xavier Willison (knee) - mid-season
RAIDERS
Elliott Whitehead (elbow) - trials
Jordan Rapana (suspension) - Round 3
Harley Smith-Shields (ACL) - season
BULLDOGS
Raymond Faitala-Mariner (foot) - Round 1
Matt Doorey (knee) - mid-season
SHARKS
Ronaldo Mulitalo (jaw) - trials
Cameron McInnes (knee) - trials
Wade Graham (concussion) - trials
TITANS
David Fifita (ribs) - trials
Will Smith (head knock) - trials
Aaron Booth (knee/shoulder) - trials
Joe Vuna (knee) - mid-season
SEA EAGLES
Andrew Davey (knee) - pre-season
Morgan Boyle (shoulder) - trials
STORM
Jesse Bromwich (elbows) - trials
Trent Loiero (ankle) - trials
Ryan Papenhuyzen (ankle) - Round 2-3
Harry Grant (suspension) - Round 2
Cameron Munster (suspension) - Round 2
Brandon Smith (suspension) - Round 2
Chris Lewis (suspension) - Round 2
KNIGHTS
Lachlan Fitzgibbon (shoulder) - trials
Mitchell Barnett (groin) - trials
Jack Johns (shoulder) - Round 1
Sauaso Sue (suspension) - Round 3
Jayden Brailey (Achilles) - mid-season
COWBOYS
Ben Hampton (hamstring) - Round 1
EELS
Nathan Brown (ankle) - Round 1
Marata Niukore (suspension) - Round 2
Maika Sivo (knee) - mid-season
PANTHERS
Nathan Cleary (shoulder) - Round 1
Preston Riki (hip) - mid-season
RABBITOHS
Cameron Murray (shoulder) - Round 1
Isaiah Tass (back) - Round 1
Latrell Mitchell (suspension) - Round 3
DRAGONS
Billy Burns (foot) - trials
Josh McGuire (suspension) - Round 6
ROOSTERS
Billy Smith (foot) - trials
Luke Keary (knee) - trials
Lindsay Collins (knee) - trials
Sam Verrills (suspension) Round 2
WARRIORS
Josh Curran (head knock) - trials
Ben Murdoch-Masila (foot) - trials
Matt Lodge (suspension) - Round 2
Reece Walsh (suspension) - Round 3
Tohu Harris (knee) - mid-season
TIGERS
Jackson Hastings (leg) - trials
Adam Doueihi (knee) mid-season
Tommy Talau (knee) - mid-season
Asu Kepaoa (pectoral) - mid-season
Shawn Blore (ACL) - season