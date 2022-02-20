Storm star Papenhuyzen in doubt for Round 1; Broncos fullback sidelined: NRL Casualty Ward

A photo of Papenhuyzen in a moon boot last month had Storm fans worried and the club told foxsports.com.au that it was due to a “minor” ankle injury.

However, Bellamy told Fox League that Papenhuyzen is no guarantee to feature in Melbourne’s season-opener against the Tigers on March 12.

“We might give (Munster) a bit of time at fullback at some stage today,” Bellamy said ahead of the Storm’s trial match against the Warriors on Saturday.

“We’ve got Nick Meaney as well but we’re not quite sure if Paps will be back for the first game.

“Nick has obviously played a lot of fullback in his time at Bulldogs but I think today we’ll give him a bit of a run in the halves as well.

“So there’s still a few guys in the picture for that position.”

Papenhuyzen was plagued by a concussion issues that kept him sidelined for 10 weeks last season.

A calf injury saw Storm utility Cooper Johns become a late scratching for the clash against the Warriors.

Meanwhile, Raiders recruit Peter Hola (medial ligament) went down in his side’s 32-18 win against the Roosters on Friday.

Tigers rookie Brandon Webster-Mansfield (hamstring) was also taken from the field in a 28-4 loss against the Sea Eagles on Friday.

Broncos fullback Tesi Niu will miss the opening rounds of the season after sustaining a grade two hamstring strain at training in the lead-up to the side’s trial against the Titans.

Tigers star Jackson Hastings was ruled out of the side’s trial against his old club Manly on Friday night due to a lower leg injury.

However, Tigers coach Michael Maguire said Hastings would play in the club’s final trial against the Roosters next week.

Titans star David Fifita (rib cartilage) has been cleared of any serious damage following the All Stars game and is tipped to play in the club’s final trial next week.

BRONCOS

Brendan Piakura (suspension) - Round 2

Tesi Niu (hamstring) - Round 3

Thomas Flegler (suspension) - Round 4

Xavier Willison (knee) - mid-season

RAIDERS

Elliott Whitehead (elbow) - trials

Jordan Rapana (suspension) - Round 3

Harley Smith-Shields (ACL) - season

BULLDOGS

Raymond Faitala-Mariner (foot) - Round 1

Matt Doorey (knee) - mid-season

SHARKS

Ronaldo Mulitalo (jaw) - trials

Cameron McInnes (knee) - trials

Wade Graham (concussion) - trials

TITANS

David Fifita (ribs) - trials

Will Smith (head knock) - trials

Aaron Booth (knee/shoulder) - trials

Joe Vuna (knee) - mid-season

SEA EAGLES

Andrew Davey (knee) - pre-season

Morgan Boyle (shoulder) - trials

STORM

Jesse Bromwich (elbows) - trials

Trent Loiero (ankle) - trials

Ryan Papenhuyzen (ankle) - Round 2-3

Harry Grant (suspension) - Round 2

Cameron Munster (suspension) - Round 2

Brandon Smith (suspension) - Round 2

Chris Lewis (suspension) - Round 2

KNIGHTS

Lachlan Fitzgibbon (shoulder) - trials

Mitchell Barnett (groin) - trials

Jack Johns (shoulder) - Round 1

Sauaso Sue (suspension) - Round 3

Jayden Brailey (Achilles) - mid-season

COWBOYS

Ben Hampton (hamstring) - Round 1

EELS

Nathan Brown (ankle) - Round 1

Marata Niukore (suspension) - Round 2

Maika Sivo (knee) - mid-season

PANTHERS

Nathan Cleary (shoulder) - Round 1

Preston Riki (hip) - mid-season

RABBITOHS

Cameron Murray (shoulder) - Round 1

Isaiah Tass (back) - Round 1

Latrell Mitchell (suspension) - Round 3

DRAGONS

Billy Burns (foot) - trials

Josh McGuire (suspension) - Round 6

ROOSTERS

Billy Smith (foot) - trials

Luke Keary (knee) - trials

Lindsay Collins (knee) - trials

Sam Verrills (suspension) Round 2

WARRIORS

Josh Curran (head knock) - trials

Ben Murdoch-Masila (foot) - trials

Matt Lodge (suspension) - Round 2

Reece Walsh (suspension) - Round 3

Tohu Harris (knee) - mid-season

TIGERS

Jackson Hastings (leg) - trials

Adam Doueihi (knee) mid-season

Tommy Talau (knee) - mid-season

Asu Kepaoa (pectoral) - mid-season

Shawn Blore (ACL) - season

foxsports.com.au