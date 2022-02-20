Rhyse Martin’s Dad Passes On

The Papua New Guinea international bravely stepped forward to play against Warrington Wolves last weekend just days after the sudden death of his father.

Martin is one of five players who played in the 22-20 defeat against the Wolves who were not included in Richard Agar’s 21-man squad who played Wigan Warriors on Friday.

The Martin family announced the sudden passing of their father Stephen Bonaventure Martin (64 years old) of Townsville early this month.

He will be remembered for his generosity, love for his grandchildren, passion for rugby league, watching his sons play and being there for his grandchildren's school and sporting events, love of country music and playing the guitar.

It is his wish is to be cremated and later laid to rest with his mother and two brothers in Cairns, of which the date will be announced in time.