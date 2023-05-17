Mioks game moved to Goroka

This follows the landslide near Lai Bridge in Wapenamanda.

“This means the Mioks will not host Lahanis at Aipus Oval this week Sunday as initially scheduled,” said chairman of the Mioks, Philip Kepson.

“However, Lahanis home game in round 12 will be given to Mioks to host at Aipus.

“Therefore, as the decision has already been made, we have no choice but to go by their wish for us to travel to Goroka this weekend.”

Kepson said they are expecting tough competition from the Goroka side.

“The Lahanis are expected to have the upper hand with home crowd support but we will not give anything to them on a golden plate,” said Kepson.

“We’ve beaten them a number of times in the past and we are looking forward to repeating it.

“Otherwise, we will catch up again the following weekend when we host Mendi Muruks at Aipus Oval.”

The Mioks are currently at the top of the ladder in Pool A with 10 points, and 63 points difference. They are followed by Lae Snax Tigers on 10 points and 48 points difference.

PRK Mendi Muruks are ranked third with 8 points, Bintangor Goroka Lahanis in fourth with 5 points, WNBPG Kimbe Cutters on fifth while the Wamp Nga Mt Hagen Eagles are trailing on sixth.