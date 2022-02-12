Melanesian Trial Set

The match has been scheduled for February 26 at Bycroft oval in Gold Coast.

The Silktails squad is now counting down to the big pre-season clash against their Melanesian rivals, the PNG Hunters, with the two sides set to meet for the first time.

The trial was initially planned for 2021, however due to COVID-19 restrictions the match was cancelled.

The Silktails will start their second season in the NSW Ron Massey Cup competition and currently on pre-season tour to the Gold Coast and supported by the City of Gold Coast under Sports Attraction Program.

The Hunters now back in Queensland will continue to stay and train at the Gold Coast Performance Centre in Runaway Bay and the Silktails will be based in Mascot, Sydney and train at the Daceyville Police Citizens Youth Club facility.

Fiji Silktail Executive Director, Steve Driscol said this is an historic event, with big support coming from DFAT and a really good thing for both Pacific franchises and Melanesian teams to square off.”

Silktails will have their first trial match scheduled for this Saturday 19 February against Burleigh Bears at Pizzey Park Gold Coast.