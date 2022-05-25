Han Realizes Dream

Tyler is mixed East New Britain and New Ireland-Chinese, while his extended family lives in Namatanai.

The young stocky built New Irelander weighs 82kg and stands 172cm tall is a versatile and skillful playmaker. His favourite position is fullback/half but prefers playing at Fullback.

Tyler scored his first try on debut for the Hunters in their 30-16 Round 8 victory against Townsville Blackhawks two weeks ago.

It was an unreal moment for Tyler.

“I have achieved one of my goals I had set for myself. My next goal is just to play consistent footy and learn as much from Hunters Head Coach, Matt Church,” he said.

He said given the chance to train and trial with the Hunters was a privilege.

"Putting on the Hunters jersey means a lot to me.”

Tylor said this was something he never thought would happen but wanted to show his family back in Namatanai that he may live in Australia, but will always carry his people with him.

He said, “Playing in the Hostplus Cup is one thing but to actually play with my people, my brothers is a dream come true."

Tyler’s Footy career started back in the U7-U12 between 2008 -2014 at the Springwood Tigers Junior Rugby League Club.

U13 – U18 (2015 – 2018) Logan Brothers Rugby League Club – Premier Team that won five premierships and since then he has never looked back.

2017 – 2021 Played in Qld PNG Rugby League – Kokomo 9’s Carnival

The 21-year-old New Irelander has been playing his trade in the local A-grade competition for the Runaway Bay Seagulls before he made his breakthrough to the PNG Hunters team after impressing Coach Church in the preseason trials.

Tyler is the eldest of three siblings, sisters Sheteyah 15 and Quade 9.

His dad and mentor, Francis Han had a colourful playing history in PNG between 1999 and 2006.

He represented Downtown Brothers of Namatanai, in rugby union, New Ireland Drongos in the Bismarck Cup, Easy Loan Islanders in the Super 4s and Pukpuks 7s.

He also had a stint with the Gurias under Michael Marum.