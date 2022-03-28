Gurias Dominion Over Cutters

The Gurias showed their class, power and experience early in the contest to take the lead 18-6 to halftime.

It was Guria's prodigal son Stanley Olo darting out of dummy half to open the scoring which was successfully converted by Saki Peter to give Gurias a 6-0 lead over Cutters.

Cutters reply with a converted try of their own to lock the score at 6 – all. Minutes later Olo scored again to regain the lead 12-6 before Mark Alunga with the show-and-go, dummied his way to the tryline. This came off the back of a brilliant 40/20 from Olo. Francis Takai converted to extend the Gurias lead to 18-6 at the end of the 1st quarter.

At resumption of play, Gurias continued from where they left off, this time “the tank” Joe Frank doing what he does best, barged his way over the tryline to extend the lead to 22-6.

A good kick-chase from youngster Junias Guan, forced an error from Cutters fullback. Dominic Anis regathered the loose ball to score under the post. The converted try pushed the scores 28-6.

Lance Mutu scored again to keep the scoreboard ticking over at 32-6.

The Cutters were able to take some sting out of their misery with a late consolation try to give some respectability to the scoreboard 32-12 in Gurias favor.

Koso Badi crossed again for Gurias right on full time to seal the deal for the Gurias coming out comfortable winners 38-12 over small brother Kimbe Cutters.