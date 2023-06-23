Doncaster welcomes back Boas

During the period of uncertainty, Boas was approached by the Sepik Pride franchise who offered him the opportunity to play in his homeland while taking care of his family.

An agreement was reached between the club and Dons chief executive Carl Hall to allow the scrum half to continue his playing career.

However, it became clear that the PNG club had not fulfilled its commitments to the player. The agreement with the Dons - something that coincided with a change to Boas' personal circumstances, presented him with an opportunity to return to Doncaster.

A productive conversation between Hall, head coach Richard Horne and senior members of the Dons squad led to an agreement being reached for Boas to make his return to the club and continue his contract, which runs until the end of 2024.

Boas said earlier this year, he needed to take care of his two boys back in PNG and was not willing to play rugby for two years. But he realized he had to honor his contract, for the welfare of his family.

Hall said: “Watson had some personal things with his boys to deal with back in PNG and that brought about a time of uncertainty for him. It opened a door for another club but that has since been closed due to no fault of Watson or ourselves.”

The club said, “Ultimately we’re delighted that Watson has both sorted his family circumstances out and that he is able to return to help us with our push for promotion this season.”

Club captain Sam Smeaton said: “Myself and the lads welcome back Watson. To have a player of his quality come in to the squad at this stage of the season is great.”