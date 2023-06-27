Crusaders cruise over Marlins

With three matches left in round two, both sides need a win to keep their finals hope alive.

Crusaders who sit on 6th place two places above their opposition proved to be tough to handle in the opening 10 minutes of the game.

The match was expected to be an exciting contest, but after two tries in the first 10 minutes by the Crusaders it was clear it was going to be a challenge for MBB Marlins.

Crusaders scored two more tries in the second half, but due to ill-discipline they conceded two yellow cards leaving them to defend with 13 men for the last 15 minutes.