The match went down to the wire with no winners when both teams ended up in a deadlock at fulltime.

The Ipi Park was packed to capacity as residents of Hohola and Tokarara suburbs came together as one to support their respective wards in the ‘Battle Of The Wards’ series.

Special guest was Port Moresby Vipers CEO Ronnie Titie who officiated the kickoff.

President Kambi Igiman and likeminded league enthusiasts involved with the offseason competition had initiated the Blues vs Maroons series to change the perception by coming up with something different compared to past years.

Igiman said since game-1 he’s been overwhelmed by the turnout. He said the objective is not just to promote rugby league but also create a space for SME mothers to sell their goods.

Igiman added that after the series decider they will pick a development squad to challenge the Vipers Academy team and hopefully get one or two players into the Vipers squad.

Meanwhile, Titie was impressed with the competition especially the battle of the wards series which he said is a big step forward.

The Blues and Maroons concept is part of a bigger plan and that is to affiliate the Hohola Off-season League to the PNG Rugby Football League in future, once all requirements are in place.