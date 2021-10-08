Workshop Empowers Women In ICT

The four-day virtual ‘Empowering Women in ICT’ workshop was held recently and is in line with the U.S. Embassy’s mission priorities in terms of overall economic prosperity for its women empowerment initiatives.

The Embassy’s long-standing partnership with ExxonMobil PNG made it possible for these women in ICT to share and network their diverse experiences in the field of Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

The workshop was facilitated by Deena White Tearney, founder and CEO for Pacific Point, a Salesforce Consulting Partner based in Hawaii with locations in Denver, Sydney and Singapore.

Pacific Point successfully implements valuable solutions on the Salesforce platform for clients across a wide range of industries from large enterprises, small to medium business, not for profit organizations and public sector government.

The workshop had participants from Papua New Guinea, Solomon Island and Vanuatu, specifically women who have turned into ICT entrepreneurs.

Participants of the workshop have used ICT as a tool for their start up business and non-profit organizations to interact, explore challenges and best practice for growth, create networks, market opportunities and establish partnerships.

Vanuatu participant, Irene Irek expressed gratitude for such a workshop. “I am so glad to have participated in this workshop, I learnt useful ICT tools that I will be using in my businesses back in Vanuatu.”

The workshop has created meaningful networks for prospects within and beyond the ICT boundaries, with each participant determined to grow their business further.