Weaving New Futures For PNG Women

It is an integral part of PNG’s cultural heritage and an important source of income for artisan women, especially those facing significant social and economic disadvantage. Yet despite bilum’s omniscient presence in PNG, its commercial and artistic value have remained relatively hidden, until recently.

The bilum story is an incredible example of the transformative power of the creative and cultural industry. It shows just what is possible when emerging entrepreneurs are given effective access to international markets, are supported to strengthen their supply chains and are empowered to share their creativity and culture with the world.

Over the years, Australia, through the PNG-Australia Partnership, supported entrepreneurs like Florence Jaukae Kamel and her vision for the Goroka Bilum Festival, and provided strategic capacity building along the bilum value chain.

Pacific Trade Invest Australia helped Kamel and key artisans to take the bilum to the world stage and find international buyers.

“Our weavers are single mothers, women who people think have no value in the family. They are raising their children, paying their school fees, medical bills and building their own houses. And they are succeeding through bilum,” stated Kamel.

While much has changed in ten years, the bilum story continues to unfold, with its full potential yet to be realised.

It has taken ten years of experimentation, persistence and forging of relationships to get the bilum industry to where it is today. But for it to grow as a significant export opportunity for PNG, it needs another 5-10 more years of strategic support to strengthen the supply chain and grow the industry.

And the demand is there, as Jessica Cassel from Bilum & Bilas shared: “The creative industry in Papua New Guinea is an untapped resource. There’s a real demand now in the marketplace for sustainable, ethical products with deep meaning and stories that also give back to the makers.”

Ruth Choulai, Cultural Industry Advisor, Abt Associates, said: “My hope is to see the creative and cultural industries stand on their own, in their own right. Not [just] be rolled out when there’s a meeting or gathering but a real appreciation for the art and the intrinsic value that it adds to the national identity. It is the perfect vehicle for economic empowerment.”

The Australian High Commission sponsored film The Bilum Story, tells this story and it has been released for special viewing from 24 Feb – 10 March 2022 on www.thebilumstory.com