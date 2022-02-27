Warlords Urged To Uphold Peace

He emphasized the call during the opening of the Ranmana Early Childhood four in one classroom on February 11, 2022.

Sir Julius made the call to warlords, Lamis Silau of Tovotakalas army and Iguales Karas of the Metemana army who were part of a huge reconciliation ceremony on December 8, 2021 at Lavongai.

“Almost all of New Hanover was gripped with fear from the killings and destruction of homes and food gardens with no seeming end.

“My message on the day was, I am happy to open the door to the new church building, but I cannot open the gates to Heaven. Only the Big Man up there will give access pass.

“To Lamis Silau and the fighting men, no one will end the war and reign of terror, you people started it, you must end it.

“I repeat my message on the day, as we gather today to witness the breaking of spears, crossbows and weapons of war, we hold true the belief for the end of terror, bloodshed, destruction of homes and property including food gardens and the end of misery,” Sir Julius added.

Since then Sir Julius has been encouraged to witness the dawn of a new beginning adding that the road to peace and reconciliation is not an easy road.