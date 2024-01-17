Wagambie stood down to allow for investigations

Wagambie’s suspension is for disciplinary offences that must be investigated under Part IV of the Police Act 1998, stated Yamasombi in a statement.

When issuing the suspension, Yamasombi said the suspension follows initial investigations by the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary Internal Affairs Directorate (IAD) into the event that transpired on Wednesday 10th January, 2024.

“Acting on the advice of the IAD Director, I have approved the suspension of the NCD/Central Commander following the requirements of the Police Act to facilitate thorough and impartial investigations, “Yamasombi said.

“In my capacity as acting police commissioner I must adhere to correct administratively process in a transparent and so remove the officer from his role as this disciplined process take place,” he said.

Yamasombi said RPNGC is a constitutionally designed disciplinary force operation under the Police Act for which disciplinary offences are articulated in legislation.

When responding to the suspension, Wagambie Jnr said he did as much as he could, under the circumstances to divert what had happened last week Wednesday (January 10).

“My conscience is clear. We will allow for the investigations to take place,” Wagambie said.

Therefore, Yamasombi said Wagambie will have the opportunity to provide further information to investigators as it required during this process.