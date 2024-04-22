UPNG students graduate with flying colours

Today marked the graduation of 356 students from the School of Medicine and Health Sciences, opening up a full week of graduation activities. Families and friends converged at the Sir John Guise Stadium to witness this important occasion.

Among the graduates were several siblings – including the Homiehombo sisters.

The younger of the two, Belinda, graduated with a Bachelor of Dental Surgery, while Brenda attained a Bachelor of Medicine-Bachelor of Surgery.

“It’s overwhelming considering how we have come this far and a bit stressful. Overall, we are so happy. We both are doing our residency at East Sepik Health Authority. We flew in last week and we will go back on Sunday.”

Both shared that in a family of six, their eldest brother Benson will be graduating this Friday with a Masters in Economic and Public Policy under the UPNG School of Business and Public Policy.

Brenda’s father, Penesy Homiehombo retired from formal employment only recently. He said he had been raising his children alone since 2019, after his wife passed away. He was more than relieved and grateful to see his daughters graduate, with one more celebration to look forward to on Friday.

“I feel satisfied with what I have done. I was the first Finance District Manager of the Department of Finance. So, I feel like I have accomplished the job required for me. I now allow the children to come in. I am retiring and at the same time they are graduating so it’s like a switch-over,” said a proud Mr Homiehombo.

The School of Medicine and Health Sciences holds the highest number of programs. Prime Minister James Marape was in attendance at the ceremony to award the Executive Dean awards to outstanding students.

The best female graduate with a GPA of 4.79 was Dianne Siweli Nason and male graduate with a GPA of 4.78 was El’Johannis Gerea Walo. The Australian-PNG best prize was awarded to Ancilla Rayappan in the Bachelor of Medical Science stream, who reached the highest GPA of 4.88.

“I feel a sense of relief, I am finally done. It’s been something I wanted to get over with. To graduate in itself is something so huge to me but to know that I made it that great and get a prize and is the highest is beyond amazing."

“Now that I am finally done, I want to move on and pursue my Masters and think about working or do part-time while doing my Masters,” said Rayappan.

Meantime during the graduation, PM Marape shared the harsh reality of the lack of doctors and nurses in the country.

“Remain disciplined and focused. You (graduates) will carry this country 20 years from today if not earlier. For medical practitioners, there is a space of employment for you in the public sector. Public service department and the health department, please fit these graduates who are coming out of school, fit them into medical positions, get them all employed we need more Doctors, nurses and clinicians.”