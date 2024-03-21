Universal Access Service launched to expand connectivity

This is a step towards the government’s efforts to expand internet access across PNG through the Department of Information and Communication Technology’s (DICT) Universal Access Policy. The establishment of the UAS Secretariat and the branch at Range View is an outcome of this policy.

In officiating the opening, Minister for ICT Timothy Masiu, spoke of the distinction between NICTA’s regulatory role and the UAS’s operational focus.

“NICTA regulates the ICT industry through licensing and resource allocation,” Minister Masiu explained. “The UAS Secretariat, operating from this new location, will now intensify its efforts to identify unserved and underserved remote areas.” said Masiu.

Masiu urged the UAS to collaborate with all ICT operators to ensure connection all around the country stating; “Connecting rural areas with 4G internet coverage will allow people to engage in e-commerce, e-learning, and a range of other e-services.”

“This facility is a platform for open communication with all telecommunication companies, our clients, and licensees,” he said.

“We aim to work collectively to deliver services to unconnected areas,” continued NICTA Chairman, Noel Mobiha.

The UAS Secretariat currently has eight members in the team. This number will increase by 50 per cent at the end of this year as the Secretariat looks to build its capacity to deliver on its mandate.

Masiu noted in his speech that the team build-up is required to deliver on the approved UAS Projects that are tendered out annually.

These projects are approved by the ICT Minister before being advertised for ICT operators to bid. As an example, the total value of approved projects for 2024 is K32.294 million.

Minister Masiu congratulated the work of the NICTA Board in establishing an independent UAS branch. He concluded saying the separation of functions will ensure the UAS focusing solely on delivering crucial connectivity services.

Plans are to have all parts of the country connected by 2027.