TOR To Guide Inquiry Committee

Legislative Assembly endorsed the committee mid this year on 16th of June. In a press release by the Provincial Government, the six-point terms of reference will guide the work of the Inquiry Committee by;

Receiving complaints on matters which fail to comply with a law or policy of the State or the Provincial Government, which are referred to it by the Provincial Legislative Assembly or PEC.

Conduct and undertake an inquiry on matters dealt with by the Provincial Government, which has failed to comply with a law or policy of the State or the Provincial Government.

Summon in writing any person to attend to the committee at a time and place named in the summons, to give evidence and to produce any books, documents or writings in his custody or control, which is required by the summons to provide.

Provide reports to the Assembly regarding matters investigated and provide recommendations on the appropriate action to be taken to enhance the work on a matter dealt with by the Provincial Government.

Perform any other functions and responsibilities, which the Provincial Assembly assigns to it relating to the inquiry on a matter dealt with by the Provincial Government, which has failed to comply with a law or policy of the state or the Provincial Government.

Further to the TOR, the committee will receive complains and Investigate issues such as;

Land grabbing, allegations of misuse of Public funds by leaders, allegations of stealing by leaders, willful damage of government properties by leaders and or their agents, abuse of position of power, complaints about citizenship and other matters that may be referred to them by the public through the government.