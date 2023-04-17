Sir Rabbie Lie in State

Members of Sir Rabbie’s family were joined by members of parliament, members of the diplomatic corp, and dignitaries to pay final respects.

Sir Rabbie’s final farewell journey began in his home province of East New Britain. He had been flown there for a final visit with family and his people.

His body returned to Port Moresby on Friday April 14.

On April 16, a National Hauskrai was set up at the Sir John Guise Stadium for the public to sit with the immediate family members, friends and colleagues of Late Sir Rabbie, and mourn his loss.

Tomorrow, April 18, his state funeral takes place at the APEC Haus.

Late Sir Rabbie Namaliu will be laid to rest alongside former prime ministers Sir Mekere Morauta and Sir William Skate at on Independence Hill.