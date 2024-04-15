Sir J hosts White Paper Committee

Sir Julius hosted a special dinner for former ambassador to Brussels and Japan and former Foreign Affairs Secretary Ambassador Gabriel Dusava, former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, High Commissioner Winnie Kiap and Foreign Service Officer Lucy Efi last night at the New Ireland Executive Lodge.

The delegation is in the province to gauge views from the provincial government and stakeholders; schools, private sector and non-government organizations on PNG’s FPWP.

Sir Julius while welcoming the team at the dinner said the review of the Foreign Policy is significant as it looks at building and strengthening foreign relations and building international reputation.

Under Sir J’s leadership as Prime Minister in 1981, his cabinet endorsed and presented to Parliament the first FPWP in 1982 under the Foreign Policy theme: ‘Active and Selective Engagement’.

Since then, PNG has been managing its International Relations under the ‘Active and Selective’ policy with the following emphasis by successive governments:

• Independent Commitment to International Cooperation, 1985 – 1988 (Wingti Government)

• Economic Aspects of Active and Selective Engagement, 1988 – 1992 (Namaliu Government)

• Look North, 1992 – 1994 (Wingti Government)

• Look North, But Work the Pacific, 1994 – 2016 (Chan Government)

• Reinforcing our Core Relations, 1996 (Foreign Minister Kilroy Genia)

• Connect PNG, 2017 – 2022 (Foreign Minister Rimbink Pato)

Meanwhile, the delegation began its consultation meetings today, Monday April 15th 2024, beginning with the Provincial Administration followed by a private consultation with Governor and Provincial Executive Council Members. Later today, with the National Fisheries College and the last session in the afternoon with NGOs and other stakeholders; youth and women’s representatives.

On Tuesday, April 16th at the Governor’s request, the delegation will witness the Provincial Implementation Committee meeting and then continue with their consultation meetings with the New Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Private Sector while on Wednesday, the team will meet with Tourism Operators at the Nusa Resort.

New Ireland is one of seven provinces including, Milne Bay, Manus, East New Britain, Eastern Highlands, Western Highlands, Autonomous Region of Bougainville and Western Province that have been consulted by the team on the review of PNG’s Foreign Policy White Paper.