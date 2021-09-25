Simbu farewells longtime public servant

Late John Wamil Gul was officially farewelled by the provincial administration, including Governor Michael Dua and Ac­ting Provincial Administrator, Sebastian Kee.

Late Gul served the Simbu Provincial Administration since 1987 until his time of passing on September 11th, 2021.

Acting Provincial Administrator, Kee, while addressing family, friends of Late Gul and public servants, said the Simbu Provincial Administration will revive the policy of having state funeral, officially releasing public servants upon their passing to their families and relatives.

The state funeral services for public servants in Simbu was abolished during the previous administration due to time consumption and costings.

He said the policy was revived after many consultations with stakeholders and public servants.

“It was revived on the understanding that deceased public servants have given their quality time to serve the people so they need to be respected and farewelled.”

Deputy Administrator Corporate Services, Otto Sine, thanked the family and relatives of Late Wamil Gul for accepting the invitation to stage a state funeral as a token of appreciation for his services to the people of Simbu.

The Simbu Provincial Administration farewelled Late John Wamil Gul with K9,800 cash donation and a hired vehicle to assist with the haus krai program.