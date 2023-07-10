Schnaubelt supports US-PNG DCA

The statement will focus on the specific aspects of the signed US-PNG DCA that have an effect or related to Transport and Civil Aviation agencies under my Ministerial oversight.

“At the outset, the Marape-Rosso Government has the best interest for the Independent State of Papua New Guinea at heart and will not contradict its sovereignty as speculated.

“The Defense Force is the Executive Agent for this overarching US-PNG DCA that is intended to enhance the required capacity and capability of the PNG Defense Force in terms of its training, development equipment rehabilitation, infrastructure rehabilitation etc.

“The signed DCA allows for further sub agreements to be established to operationalize the various key areas referred to in the relevant articles of the US-PNG DCA if required.

“The respective State Agencies and Institutions can partner with the PNG Defense Force, as the Executive Agent for the US Forces in Papua New Guinea to elevate and improve the PNG Defense Force’s capabilities to meet the US Forces required expectation and level,” Schnaubelt said.

He pointed out that the Secretary for Department of Foreign Affairs, Elias Wohengu, is to be commended as the lead negotiator in the US-PNG DCA as well as the other members of the PNG negotiating team, for the good work they have done thus far.

Secretary Wohengu’s recent comments “that no changes would be made to the Constitution as the agreement has been framed within the ambit of PNG laws” is to be noted.

Wohengu also said, “No law in PNG will be changed to cater for these agreements. There is also no immunity in the US-PNG DCA to any foreign (military) personnel involved. Through the agreement, the Constitutional functions of the PNGDF to protect its sovereignty and territorial borders will not be removed in any way.”

The negotiations were done with support from all government agencies, including the State Solicitor, the Civil Aviation Safety Authority, PNG Customs, PNG Ports, PNG Immigration and Citizenship Authority, PNGDF, Department of Defense, Department of Information Communication Technology, Department of Transport, NICTA, RPNGC, National Airport Corporation, Justice Department, and Attorney General of PNG.