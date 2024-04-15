Raun Wara obtained by LCA

Member for Lae and Deputy Prime Minister, John Rosso, says LCA now legally owns the land after years of fighting illegal land grabbers.

DPM Rosso, who is also the Minister for Lands & Physical Planning, has reclaimed all recreational areas and sporting fields in the city and placed them under LCA for the benefit of Lae residents.

All these are in line with his vision of restoring Lae to its former glory.

Plans are now in place to develop the Raunwara land into a park for recreational purposes when funds become available.