Pruaitch Happy With PMIZ Funding

He said since the initiation of the project they were unable to support the project because they were not in the office to have sufficient funding for the project to kick off. He is now happy that the current government is looking into that.

“PMIZ is a very massive project for the country. I was happy that K100 million was allocated for this year’s budget by Marape government through their efforts of the Ministry of Fisheries. I want to appeal to our current government to make sure that that funding gets to be transferred to fisheries so we can fix up activities happening in the PMIZ area,” Pruaitch said.

Pruaitch said most importantly the land owners must benefit from the project. He also added that the people must know from the national government what the benefits are, and if they will be available to those living in the project area.

He said it is good to see the government making available the K100 million. “We want to see that it becomes a reality by having that money transferred to Fisheries and let the project start as soon as possible.”

The project was initiated by former Minister for Commerce and Industry Gabriel Kapris when it was under the Commerce and Industry Department. It has changed and now it is under Fisheries.

“It is fair that it is under that department and under the National Fisheries Authority and I want them to fast track it so we see our people get some benefit from the project.”

Pruaitch was with other NA parliamentarians and party executives in Madang yesterday, to announce some of their party policies and the way forward after the 2022 National General Election.

With him was East Sepik Governor Allan Bird, Huon Gulf MP Ross Seymour, Kairuku Hiri MP Peter Isoaimo, party president Steven Pokawin, NA executives and supporters. They were in Rempi Village.