Population growth stats alarming: Sawang

She raised concerns during a press conference press held yesterday in Port Moresby.

Sawang said the report known as National Population Estimate 2021 revealed that PNG’s population currently stands at 11.781 million with a growth rate of 4.9 percent.

She said population growth has increased considerably since the last census was conducted and places even greater pressure on Government to deliver minimum essential health and education services to our people.

Average annual population growth of 4.9 percent places Papua New Guinea amongst the fastest-growing countries in the world.

Sawang said this is alarming because the government needs population data to make decisions especially on policies and make verdicts on where the government will put in resources to bring the best standard in health, education, and other services.

“Why this is a concern is because from the last national census in 2011 to now our population has reached almost 12 million,” she said.

“This calls for action. We must urgently reinvigorate and concentrate our efforts to create income and jobs, especially for our young adults and for women. We need to grow our economy outside of the mineral and petroleum sectors as only they can provide the opportunities to absorb the large number of our youths,” she said.

Sawang said these alarming statistics also call for the National Census Office to reconvince its functions.

The Minister said despite the increase in population, as the minister responsible she is now working with relevant ministers to address this issue.