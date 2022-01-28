Police Minister Warns Intending Candidates

Minister for Police William Gogl Onglo announced this in Mendi during the Prime Minister’s visit yesterday.

Minister Onglo said the government is determined to carry out a fair and transparent election without corruption.

"If one of the police officers (is) involved in corrupt activities during the elections, (he) will be terminated right on the spot.

"Corruption cannot be tolerated in the system of governance," the Minister warned.

He also warned intending candidates that bribing police officers during election period to do illegal activities will not be tolerated.

The Police Minister went on to announce that an additional Mobile Squad will be established in the Southern Highlands elections, to address the rise in law and order.