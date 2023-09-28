PMGH receives vital equipment

The equipment which cost around US$45,000 (PGK60,000) come under the cancer support projects that IAEA is supporting to PNG.

The radiation safety equipment were handed over by the IAEA National Liaison Officer, Deputy Secretary for National Health Status Standards, Dr. Dora Lentut Katal.

The equipment were received by Director of Medical Services, PMGH, Dr. Koni Sobi on behalf of the PMGH CEO, Dr. Paki Molumi at the hospital board room, witnessed by staff from the Radiology department and the National Department of Health.

Dr. Katal congratulated the Port Moresby General Hospital for being the first to receive these vital equipment which they had long waited for many years, even though the staff were trained and ready to use them for a long time.

The equipment will be utilized in ensuring the quality performance of equipment in the Radiology, CT and Mammography departments. Using these equipment will ensure perfect results are obtained from these vital equipment.

Dr. Katal the equipment came about as a result of the agreement signed by the Minister for Health and HIV/AIDS, Dr. Lino Tom and the IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Technical Cooperation of PNG’s Country Programme Framework (CPF) for 2022-2027 in Vienna on 20th September, 2022.

A CPF is is the frame of reference for the medium-term planning of technical cooperation between a Member State and the IAEA and identifies priority areas where the transfer of nuclear technology and technical cooperation resources will be directed to support national development goals.

Dr. Kata said PNG has been an IAEA Member State since 2012. Its 2022-2027 CPF identifies four priority areas:

1. Radiation safety and nuclear security

2. Food and agriculture

3. Health and nutrition

4. Water and environment

These priority areas will be addressed through the national programme and complementarily with the projects under the Sub Regional approach to the Pacific Islands (SAPI) Initiative.

The Radiation Safety and Nulear Security equipment will be immediately put into use by the relevant staff of the Port Moresby General Hospital.