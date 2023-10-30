PM Marape commends Semoso’s victory

He said the election of Ms Semoso as North Bougainville MP is a resounding testament to PANGU’s commitment to promoting women's leadership in Papua New Guinea.

Her victory came having secured an impressive 13,270 votes, surpassing her 16 competitors.

This historic win further bolsters PANGU Pati's representation, increasing the party's count to 54 MPs following their triumph with 39 seats in the 2022 National General Election.

“I congratulate Ms Semoso on behalf of the people of Papua New Guinea, PANGU Pati, and my family. I also thank all other candidates.

“Ms Semoso's election stands as a beacon of hope and progress, highlighting the remarkable strides being made towards gender equality in Papua New Guinea.

“PANGU Pati recognises the pressing need to empower more women within the National Parliament, hence, our selection of Ms Semoso as our candidate for North Bougainville in June.

“Ms Semoso has exhibited exceptional leadership in Bougainville, where she has been actively engaged with the community, particularly among women, who play vital roles in both traditional and contemporary cultures on Bougainville.”

Her roots trace back to Malasang village on Buka Island. Ms Semoso's journey in politics has been marked by her dedication to the community.

She previously served two terms as a politician in the Autonomous Bougainville Government, initially elected through the reserved seat for women.

Her outstanding contributions led her to become the deputy speaker for Bougainville.

Today, she is not only a successful businesswoman but also remains an active figure in the political and community engagement sphere within Bougainville.