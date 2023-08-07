PM Marape Commends MPs

As he highlighted the session's significance, particularly the presentation of crucial Ministerial statements, including those related to education.

Marape is scheduled to be out of the country yesterday, August 6, 2023, and returns on today on Monday, August 7, 2023, Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso will serve as Acting Prime Minister.

PM Marape will be visiting a close friend who is currently hospitalized with a serious medical condition in Gold Coast, Australia.

"Our Government believes in transparency, and presenting our departmental activities to Parliament is part of our accountability to our people. We intend to provide more Ministerial Statements to allow the public to hold us accountable for our actions as a Government,” stated Prime Minister Marape.

In addition, Marape extended his appreciation to the landowners of Porgera in Enga and Tari in Hela for their active participation in recent meetings. He assured Porgera landowners of their rightful benefits and the nation's shared gains.

"I want to emphasise that Porgera landowners, who receive 15 per cent equity and an additional one per cent in royalties, play an integral role in the success of the mine," Marape added.

The Porgera Development Forum, originally planned for Monday, August 7, 2023, has been rescheduled tentatively to Monday, August 14, 2023, in Wabag. The forum will involve landowners from provinces directly impacted by the mine, including Enga, Hela, Western, and West Sepik.

The Prime Minister mentioned that they will also hold Landowner forums with Wafi Golpu Landowners and the Morobe Provincial Government later in the year.

Prime Minister Marape reassured all landowners of his commitment to addressing their concerns and upholding their rightful entitlements.