PM in B’ville for JSB meeting

The Joint Supervisory Body meeting is set to begin at 2pm (Bougainville Standard Time) this afternoon at the Sharp Memorial Youth Centre, Arawa, Central Bougainville.

The Prime Minister was accorded the mandatory Guard of Honour by the Bougainville Police Service at the airport, followed by a traditional welcome.

President Toroama is expected to meet with the Prime Minister in Arawa Town before the JSB meeting commences this afternoon.

The Joint Supervisory Body meeting is the peak forum for consultation between the two governments under the Bougainville Peace Agreement.

Acting Chief Secretary to the ABG, Shadrach Himata, said the ABG is pleased to host this fourth JSB meeting to be held on Bougainville soil.

“Our teams have been preparing for these important meetings and we look forward to having productive discussions with the National Government,” he said.

“We hope that this JSB will agree on a clear pathway for the post-referendum consultations that are set to take place between the two governments very soon.”

Himata described the relationship between PNG and Bougainville as one that has reached a turning point.

“The National Government continues to show their commitment in their joint role in implementing the Bougainville Peace Agreement. This represents a maturing level of partnership, engagement and respect from the two governments.

“Bougainvilleans are keen to see a clear direction set for the post-referendum period and this JSB meeting will provide the forum for both governments to agree on a way forward that reflects a true spirit of ongoing partnership and engagement at all levels.”