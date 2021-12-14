PM’s Visit To West Sepik A Success

Mr Philips, whose command includes East and West Sepik and Western provinces, said the Prime Minister was in Vanimo to open the West Sepik Provincial Administration building and launch several impact projects for the province.

Mr Philips said his recent visit to the province with the Prime Minister and his delegations was to ensure the security of the Prime Minister given concerns of spillover effects of the on-going conflict across the border in Indonesia’s West Papua province.

He said the Provincial Police Commander (PPC) and the members of the constabulary made sure that there was no disruption and that people were not allowed to take advantage of his visit to raise issues about what was happening in West Papua.

“While the issue in West Papua was important, the Prime Minister was on a tight schedule and in the province specifically to open major projects for the province,” Mr Philips said.

He commended the PPC and the members of the police force for delivering a trouble-free event. He said the public turned up in numbers and they behaved well.