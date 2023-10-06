No survey, no data

Minister for Labour and Employment, Kessy Sawang says Prime Minister James Marape has directed the Minister for Higher Education, Research, Science & Technology, Don Polye, to conduct a labour market survey as a solution.

Sawang said, “That labour market information survey is the survey of firms and businesses and it is focused on identifying the demand and supply for skills and it works out what training is required. And what training needs to be provided to our people.”

Minister Sawang emphasized a focus on the nationalism of the workforce in the resource sector. She says working in collaboration with resource sector partners such as the developers of the Papua LNG Project, Total Energies Limited, is essential.

“Resource projects, they give significant opportunity that could provide more jobs, support skills development, and boost national productivity. And of course, improve labour market outcomes,” Sawang said.

Meantime, the Minister says her department’s focus goes beyond the construction phase of the extractive industry projects. The department is currently developing a long term plan to utilize the labour force after the construction phase, looking at exporting these skilled labour to more than just fruit picking opportunities overseas.