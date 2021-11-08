No space at ANGAU morgue

CEO of the Morobe Provincial Health Authority, Dr Kipas Binga, said while a mass burial is being planned, the date is yet to be set.

On Saturday, the 6th of November, staff at the mortuary and relatives of the deceased tidied up two of the three containers.

Bodies were taken out and piled in a row, the container was cleaned then the bodies were stacked neatly back inside.

The final container was cleaned on Sunday.

Residents who are yet to claim their bodies are urged to do so before the bodies are buried at a mass grave at Second-Seven.

The MoPHA will also confirm the number of bodies to be buried at a later date.