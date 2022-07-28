Nine Arrested For Illegally Possessing Firearms

Provincial Police Commander Chief Inspector Daniel Yangen said police confiscated an M16A2 rifle, live ammunition and Police and PNG Defence Force Uniforms.

Chief Inspector Yangen said the suspects were arrested on July 20 and charged with two counts each, under section 7 and section 65A of the Firearms Act and two counts each under section 16 of the Summary Offences Act.

PPC Yangen said the suspects, aged between 19 and 45 years-old, are from Nipa Kutubu and Mendi Munihu districts.

According to a police brief, it was alleged that the members of the Police Mobile Squad and the PNG Defence Force were on patrol along the Mendi-Nipa road when they came across a suspicious vehicle (Toyota Land Cruiser, white 10-seater).

The security personnel intercepted the vehicle at Megi Hill and searched it. They found the high-powered M16A2 rifle with fully loaded magazine and seven extra live 5.56mm ammunition, Police Field Uniform as well as PNG Defence Force camouflage uniform in the vehicle.

The suspects were brought to Mendi, charged and locked up.

PPC Yangen added that according to the serial number on the M16A2, it is a PNGDF-issued firearm.

He said the suspects were remanded at the Bui-Yebi jail in Mendi, and then moved to Baisu Correctional Services in Western Highlands Province. The suspects will appear in Court today.

PPC Yangen commended the members of the security forces for a job well done in confiscating the high-powered firearm.

“We have more to go and the first part was completed. We are in the middle of the election security operations and by the end of this month, we should complete this operation. All members of the disciplinary forces are working well and I want them to maintain the same spirit.

“We are working tirelessly to ensure law and order prevails in the province. We have done the polling in a peaceful manner and we are also expecting the same result during the counting and the declaration periods,” PPC Yangen said.