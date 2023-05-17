NFA and researchers in tuna survey

This study is aimed at collecting valuable information on how tuna fishing and processing, ranging from small-scale informal activities to large corporations, contribute to various aspects of sustainable development in local communities.

As part of this effort, the survey is currently being conducted in Wewak, with data being collected from various sources within the community.

The goal is to gather comprehensive and detailed information on the various factors and impacts of tuna fishing and processing, in order to better understand their effects on the environment, economy, and social well-being of the community.

To this end, the researchers are working with community members in Wewak, including those in Kreer village, to gather important insights and feedback.

Overall, NFA and UTS researchers hope that the data collected through this survey will help inform future policies and practices related to sustainable tuna fishing and processing in the region.