New Aus-PNG justice partnership program

The partnership’s Justice Services and Stability for Development or JSS4D program, has reached its conclusion after eight years and the new Australia-PNG Law and Justice Partnership will kick off in January this year.

The Australian High Commissioner says representatives from the sector joined a Reflections Workshop to share what has worked and what can be improved on in Australia’s support to the Law and Justice sector.

The achievements of the JSS4D over the past eight years include; a Disability Inclusive Communications Guide developed for Sector agencies to effectively communicate with people with disabilities; FSVU officers trained, and support provided to 49 FSV units; providence of logistical support for village court inspections and audits; development of the ‘Going to Court’ booklet for children; construction of a new Bougainville Justice Centre which will provide a hub for all law and justice sector agencies in Bougainville; and Support for the drafting of two bills; the Bougainville Court Bill 2023 and the Bougainville Community Courts Bill 2023.