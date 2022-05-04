NCDC Contractors Pledge Zero -Tolerance On GBV

City Manager, Ravu Frank employees, contractors, service providers and their workers are subject to the policy.

“If and when the contractors or their workers inflict violence on women and girls, their contracts or employment will be terminated immediately.

FSVAC Manager, Ruth Beriso said the pledge is the focal point of a wider campaign against GBV headed by NCDC and NCD Governor’s Office to drive behavioral change in the way relationships and disputes are managed along their normal line of duty.

“We cannot blame our custom, culture, society and our believe systems and finding excuses all the time but we have to start somewhere to see change. It all starts with the individuals.

“We are training you to be the role model and so you can help in changing your security officers’ mind-sets. Thus, they can also understand the impacts of violence within the workforce and how to step in to help in line with their duties,” Beriso said.

Asila Security Services Senior Safety Quality and Compliance Manager, Vani Maraga said that they were excited to work with NCDC to partner the municipal government in ending GBV in the city.