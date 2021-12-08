National Health Plan Launched

Prime Minister, James Marape issued this directive to the Department of Health, especially the Health Secretary and the heads of the Provincial Health Authorities (PHA), as he summarized the National Health Plan 2021–2030, before launching it in Port Moresby today.

With the Health sector, receiving one of biggest slices of the budgetary pie at 11 percent in the 2022 budget (the highest to date since independence). PM Marape did not mince his words when he told the PHA heads that this was “not an academic plan” and that they must “connect the dots”, absorb the plan and begin executing it.

He said: “I summarize the plan into this a quality health system and facilities must be within reach in an hour by walking, by boat, by vehicle, or by a plane for our people wherever they are in the country.

“Health is our people’s fundamental right; it is our moral responsibility to provide good health care to our people.”

Along the same vein, the Prime Minister said he didn't want to see any more medical tourists to Singapore, Philippines or elsewhere by 2031.

He continued: “PHAs heads, I come to you because you stand beneficiary in the devolution of functions that already is being transferred to you. As you sit in on your PHAs, the Health Secretary does not know who is living one hour away or two hours away from the aid post or the health centre. It is you.

“Health is our peoples’ fundamental right and that is why we have given you a greater allocation this year when COVID-19 exposed a total deficiency. We have inherited in our health care system.

“A country with only 200 ICU beds is totally shocking for us. A nation of 8 million people having 200 ICU beds right across the country is not something that we can be proud of."