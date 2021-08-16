NARI Prioritises Research Interventions

This was according to NARI acting Director General, Warea Orapa during an eight-day workshop recently.

“We need to have in place a plan that is measureable, results-oriented and sits well with all our partners” he said when welcoming representatives from key partner agencies and senior NARI staff from across all regional centres.

The workshop held at NARI headquarters was aimed at raising awareness and an understanding of the programme objectives and priorities that have been captured in the new NARI Strategy and Results Framework (SRF), replacing the old SRF that ended last December.

It also provided an avenue to establish a consensus with participants on NARI’s priority interventions that it intends to engage in over the next five years.

“While our SRF provides a clear platform and pathway on the direction we wish take, we realise we cannot do it alone. It is with this intention we call on you our stakeholders to help us prioritise the interventions that we have identified to deliver on in the next five years.

“We would like you to be aware and understand our medium-term objectives, their scope and likely outputs, and resources required to achieve them from the start”, Mr Orapa said.

He also expressed his appreciation and commended the efforts of the NARI team that has been instrumental in putting together the medium-term plan over last three months.

“I am confident that when we have this plan finalised and in place, it will be our roadmap to help guide us to implement our programmes and interventions that you will help us prioritised during workshop”, Mr Orapa added.

The participants were tasked to prioritise some 15 interventions that NARI has identified and captured in its Strategy and Results Framework (2021 – 2030), including identifying areas of improvement to existing technical services and facilities.

With input from stakeholders, the NARI planning team hopes to have the medium-term plan ready and in place for implementation this month