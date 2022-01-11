MP Hails Gov’t Assistance

The 135km highway had been neglected for the past 35 years and remains unsealed. He said Western Province, especially the North Fly district hosts the giant Ok Tedi Mine and it is fitting that OTML gives back to the people by sealing the road.

“Ok Tedi have been feeding the government coffers since its operational years and the people of Western were not complaining. Such decision by the current Government to seal this road is welcoming for our people back at home,” said Mr Donald.

Today, the contractor, China Railway Construction Engineering Group Co. Limited signed an agreement with OTML to start the project.

The project comes in three phases with phase one set to start in February at a total cost of K50m. The total cost for the 135km highway is about K103m.

Phase One will see the upgrading and sealing of the highway commencing at Kilometre-3 near Kiunga town.

Since 1997 OTML has spent over K300m on ITCS projects in Western Province and Telefomin District in Sandaun Province.

These include high impact priority projects in health, education, law and justice and transport infrastructure and utilities.