During the launching of the Eda Bus Service, Mr. Mumu congratulated NCDC for stepping up in its role to modernize transport services to its residents.

“The modernization of the Eda Bus Service provides a safe, clean and efficient transport in Port Moresby city.

“It is long over-due.

“The current PNG Transport Policy, called National Transport Strategy 2014-2039 identify the need to modernize transport service in Port Moresby city and that was how Road Traffic Authority was created in 2014,” he added.

Road Traffic Authority Managing Director Nelson Terema said, “The way forward for is to address challenges such as improvement of bus terminals, parking areas and improvement of arrival on time basis.”

While many PMV bus operators have expressed disappointment that the new service would put them out of business, Mr. Terema said the service is a compliment to the routes already in operation.

“It is not a competition for PMV operators. Current PMV operators need to work with the Authorities like, RTA, Department of Transport and NCDC to address public transport in the city,” he added.