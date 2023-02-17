Ministry to review workplace laws

These were sentiments shared by Deputy Prime Minister and Acting Minister for the Ministry of Labour and Immigration, John Rosso at the recent announcement of the ratification of the International Convention on Eliminating Violence and Harassment at the Workplace – The Violence and Harassment Convention – 2019 (No.190).

Rosso added, “The ugly reality before us all is the fact that violence and harassment is also becoming endemic in many workplaces, with victims in sectors ranging from the most powerful to the most marginalized.”

“From senior high-ranking officials facing death threats to apprentices and volunteers subject to verbal abuse and humiliating treatment, from factory workers forced to endure sexual harassment to keep their jobs, to street vendors facing harassment from police, and from journalists facing intimidation for their reporting, to civil society activists subject to attacks.”

The Deputy PM says the negative impact on workers’ wellbeing also affects businesses, contributing to absences from work and increased staff turnover, related to fear, illness and injury.

“The vulnerability of many workers may likely increase and we know that this also increases the risk of the various forms of violence and harassment as the workplace and supply chains,” said Rosso.

Speaking in support of the convention, representative from the Employers’ Federation of PNG was Winston Yuka.

Yuka expressed concerns on existing laws stating, “There is nothing in the employment act that protects workers, people who are in employment specifically from violence and harassment in the work place.”

Rosso said the adoption of the convention recognizes the right of everyone to a world of work free from violence and harassment, including GBV and harassment.

He took a stand, condemning all forms of violence and harassment.

“There should be no room for any acts of violence and harassment in our workplaces.”